LDAF to host outreach events supporting the Louisiana Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program

June 3, 2022

June 3, 2022

Contact: Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256
Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179
presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

BATON ROUGE – Earlier this year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its investment to support Louisiana seafood processing facilities and processing vessels, including at-sea processors or dealers, for expenses related to COVID-19. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority (LAFA) has been selected to administer the Louisiana Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program (LSPPRS) as a result of the grant award.

“The unique people that fuel the Louisiana seafood industry and the delicious food they make available to us are second to none,” said the LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “It’s a part of Louisiana’s culture and economy that needs our support in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to see this industry not only get back on track but thrive. I am so pleased that we can offer Louisiana’s seafood industry and its partners this assistance.”

The guidelines for the Louisiana Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Grant Program are now available on the LDAF website at https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/louisiana-seafood-processors-pandemic-response-and-safety-block-grant-program/. In addition, the LAFA will begin statewide outreach sessions to offer additional guidance for the program.

June 8, 2022 – – 10am-12pm
Opelousas Civic Center, 1638 Creswell Ln, Opelousas, LA 70570

June 10, 2022 – -10am-12pm
Vermilion Ag Center, 1105 West Port Street Abbeville, LA 70510

June 14, 2022 – – 1pm-3pm
Jefferson Parish Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, LA 70001

June 15, 2022 – – 10am-12pm
LDAF BRHQ, Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium, 5825 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806

June 20, 2022 – – 10am-12pm
LSU Ag Center, 7101 Gulf Hwy, Lake Charles, LA 70607

June 22, 2022 – – 11am-1pm
Docville Farm, 5124 E St Bernard Hwy, Violet, LA 70092

June 23, 2022 – – 11am-1pm
Terrebonne Parish Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma, LA 70360

The grant application will be available on June 15, 2022, on the LDAF website. The window for submitting applications will be July 1 through July 29, 2022. The LDAF encourages applicants to review the guidelines and begin gathering the documentation needed for submission. The USDA-mandated eligibility requirements, definitions, and eligible expense categories can be found in the guidelines.

For questions regarding the program, please contact LAFA at 225-922-1277 or by email at LSPPRS@ldaf.state.la.us.

For more information on the program, visit https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/louisiana-seafood-processors-pandemic-response-and-safety-block-grant-program/.

