Shepherd Lake fishing and boating access site in the Panhandle Region will be closed June 6-17

Idaho Fish and Game will soon begin a construction project to improve the Shepherd Lake fishing and boating access site.

Construction activities will require closure of the site from June 6-17. Public use, including access to the boat launch and dock, will not be possible during the closure.

The closure will allow for substantial improvements to be made at the access site. Improvements will include widening, re-grading and graveling the access road. In addition, the existing parking lot will be enlarged by approximately 5,000 square feet, and the existing wooden toilet structure will be replaced with a new concrete vault toilet.

Shepherd Lake is a 135 acre lowland lake located southeast of Sagle. The lake provides fishing opportunity for a variety of warmwater fish species, including bluegill, largemouth bass, crappie, yellow perch and tiger muskie. Fishing from boats is restricted to electric motors only. For more information, check out Shepherd Lake on the Idaho Fishing Planner.

During the closure, walk-in public access will still be available from the parking lot and road along the west side of the lake. Thank you for your patience while we improve access for fishing and boating at Shepherd Lake.

If you’re looking for other nearby fishing options, consider Round Lake, Jewel Lake, Cocolalla Lake or perhaps Mirror Lake. All are within a few short miles of Shepherd Lake and offer great fishing opportunity. To sweeten the pot, many of the listed lakes have been recently stocked with catchable rainbow trout. To get the full scoop on when, where and how many fish have been stocked, check out our stocking records.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions about the project.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.