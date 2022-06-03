The Key to a Nation’s Greatness: Luisa Plancher creates the ultimate guiding tool for readers
Luisa Plancher creates the ultimate guiding tool for readers.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political issues are topics most people would dodge and quickly turn a blind eye to. Citizens that do not show any interest in the nation’s system as long as it does not affect them in any means, end up not contributing to the improvement of their country. Therefore, naiveté can be a disadvantage to a nation and can be the very reason for a country’s downfall.
"The Strength of the Nation" is a masterpiece created by Luisa Plancher that serves to create awareness for the citizens to become contributors to national and international success. The author indicates that, since our nation of the USA is composed of citizens from all the nations in the world, we can demonstrate to all nations that, if we can get along here and achieve unity by dedicating ourselves to Jesus the Christ and his Gospel, all nations can come together and achieve unity also, by adopting Jesus as King of kings and Lord of lords. Regarding Israel, we in the USA can help the Jewish people repent for having killed Jesus, and facilitate a reconciliation among Arabs and Jews, and help them to be re-grafted into their root: Abraham. And when in Israel the Jewish people see the progress made here in the USA, they will become jealous and will adopt the same guidelines of reconciliation in their own country. This, ladies and gentlemen, is Luisa’s recipe to Bring Peace in the Middle East.
Therefore, this book aspires to make the USA a prototype for the kingdom of God, and to bring Jews and Arabs together in the State of Israel, and achieve unity there. The book is catered to both, readers who share a deep interest in politics, and those who are just learning the first steps of the political world. The author takes an individual into her learnings from years of experience to give an immense comprehension of the skills needed to govern properly.
Luisa Mirella Plancher has started writing since 1980. Plancher has always been interested in the affairs of the state, which is the reason she has succeeded in earning a degree in political science and had a fortunate career in social work. Ever since the former president Donald Trump has started his presidency, she and the former president share the same goal: To make America great again. She aims to be successful in this endeavor by publishing "The Strength of the Nation" to enlighten and guide each citizen toward a positive contribution to the welfare of the country.
When President Biden came along, Luisa added some pages to her Last Episode to give him guidance also according to the wishes of our Father, YAHWEH.
Read more about "The Strength of the Nation" by purchasing her book on Amazon.com, and look her up on Youtube.com.
