House are Hosting a Series of Statewide Town Halls on Gun Violence and the El Paso Delegation is Leading the Effort Starting on Monday, June 6th

House are Hosting a Series of Statewide Town Halls on Gun Violence and the El Paso Delegation is Leading the Effort Starting on Monday, June 6th 
by: Rep. Ortega, Evelina "Lina"
06/03/2022

The El Paso State Delegation issued the following statement:

"All of us have been shaken by the tragic events in Uvalde. We continue to keep the people of Uvalde close in our hearts as they attempt to cope with the heartbreaking catastrophe. Sadly, the people of the El Paso area know better than most the depth of the loss and suffering mass shootings inflict on a community. The events in Uvalde reopen the emotional wounds our community suffered just three years ago.

As Texas Legislators, we take our responsibility to keep our communities and schools safe from such devastating tragedies. For years, we as a delegation have worked to address gun violence. If the Legislature is to pass gun safety legislation and effective school safety measures before school starts again in August, we need to hear from each of you about what policies are needed."

To ensure that our voices are heard, we are convening a town hall. We are inviting you to attend, to contribute and to listen to people's concerns regarding school safety.

Safe Texas Town Hall
Monday, June 6, 2022 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Starlight Event Center (Region 19)
6650 Continental Drive
6th Floor, Sunset Room
El Paso, Texas 79925

Participants:
El Paso County School Superintendents
El Paso City Fire Chief and Emergency Department Personnel
El Paso State Delegation

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.204

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0638

(512) 463-8908 Fax

310 N. Mesa, Suite 424

El Paso, Texas 79901

(915) 351-4031

