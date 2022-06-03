NEWS

LDAF’s Office of Forestry requests the public’s help in locating arson suspect

May 6, 2022

For Immediate Release:

Contact: Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256

Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179

presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

** WANTED PERSON**

John Grady Davidson

BATON ROUGE -Agents with the Louisiana Office of Forestry report that one suspect has been identified in an arson investigation regarding numerous wildfires on Olon Bankston Road in Kentwood, LA.

On May 2, agents obtained four arrest warrants for thirty-two-year-old John Grady Davidson related to arson.

On May 3, forestry agents and deputies from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office observed Davidson’s vehicle on Highway 1054 near Highway 16 in Amite, LA. After attempting to evade law enforcement, the driver, Michael Warren of Loranger, LA, was detained. Warren was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and was taken into custody by the deputies.

Through further investigation, agents learned Davidson was previously in the vehicle but fled on foot prior to the vehicle stopping along the dark roadway.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Grady Davidson is asked to contact the Louisiana Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 to speak with enforcement agents.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

###