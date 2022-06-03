Public Health Officials Announce 32,605 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

ILLINOIS, June 3 - CDC Reports 19 Illinois Counties at High Community Level, Public Health Officials Stress Importance of Being Updated on Vaccinations and Boosters; Vulnerable People Should Avoid Crowded Indoor Spaces





CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 32,605 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 deaths since May 27, 2022.





According to the CDC, 19 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield. An additional 31 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, the CDC reports.





Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,318,982 cases, including 33,853 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.





As of last night, 1,227 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 114 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 256 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.





The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Lee, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois.





"With 50 Illinois counties now rated at a High or Medium Community Level, we should all be paying attention to the transmission levels and taking steps to ensure that we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "At this time, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible. And if you test positive, promptly contact a healthcare provider to discuss which treatment is right for you. The treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness."





The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:





• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

• If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease





o Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed

o Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions

o Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)

o IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies





• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease





o consider self-testing to detect infection before contact

o consider wearing a mask when indoors with them





• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

• Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19





At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.





IDPH has been supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatments. There are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois - including all the major retail pharmacies. More than 96.7% of the state's population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.





A total of 22,402,533 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,375 doses. Since May 27, 86,626 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois' total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 52% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.









Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov



