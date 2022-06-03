Reminder: Center Turn Lane Reconstruction Begins Next Week on Route 23 in the Village of Leacock, Lancaster County

Left turn prohibitions/detours to be in place

Harrisburg, PA – This is a reminder that work on a center turn lane on Route 23 in the Village of Leacock, Lancaster County is scheduled for Monday, June 6 through Monday, June 13. A left turn prohibition through the construction zone will be in place.







Motorists wishing to access Hellers Church Road from westbound Route 23 should take Route 772 to Horseshoe Road, to Hellers Church Road. Those wishing to access Quarry Road from eastbound Route 23 should take Route 772 to E. Main Street, to Bushong Road to Quarry Road. Motorists traveling in either direction wishing to access businesses or residences on the left side of the road within the work zone should follow the appropriate detour to head in the opposite direction in order to make a right turn into their destination.





This work is part of a $4,712,237 contract awarded to Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc. of the Borough of Woodstown, New Jersey. The project includes fully reconstructing and widening Route 23 to accommodate a center-turn lane under staged construction, installing new drainage facilities and sidewalk, replacing the traffic signal at Hellers Church Road, resurfacing the roadway with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installing new signs and pavement markings.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.



