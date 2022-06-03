DOH News Release: DOH approves reopening of Sumo Deli in Kailua-Kona

KAILUA-KONA– The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Sumo Deli a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow up inspection found that all the critical food safety violations were corrected.

Sumo Deli, located 75-5595 Palani Road, AI, in Kailua-Kona, had received the red placard on May 26 and was immediately closed. A follow up inspection was conducted on June 1 and found all violations were resolved.

DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

