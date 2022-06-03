GEMXX Corporation Solidifies Positive Annual Revenues and Updates Shareholders on Financial Results
Our Company continues to build a strong foundation and grow in spite of the challenges around the world; we have a healthy future ahead of us”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GEMXX management is highlighting significant achievements to solidify its strong foundation for the Company moving forward in the coming year. The Company has performed well in the last 12 months and looks forward to this next year.
“We are incredibly pleased with our progress and the Company’s ability to post positive revenues for another quarter.” Stated Jay Maull, CEO of GEMXX Corporation. “Our Company continues to build a strong foundation and grow in spite of the challenges around the world; we have a healthy future ahead of us.”
The Company is highlighting our recent achievements reflected in this Quarters Financial Statements.
Shares issued and outstanding remain at 101,414,912. The Company’s Account Receivables have increased to $390,405 compared to March 31, 2021, of the same period end date last year which was $355,479. The Total Assets of the Company have increased from $18,075,601 to $19,215,841 which is noteworthy. The Company’s Payables are conservative and manageable at $1,028,642 and the company has no long-term debt. Net Income remained positive at $76,224.
“Significant Strategic Partnerships” are being formed that will allow the company to create more awareness of its market position and products it produces and sells around the world, said Jay Maull, President “we endeavor to keep our stakeholders and shareholders updated as we hit milestones and sign agreements that will help the company reduce costs and increase revenues through partnerships, expansion and new complementary product lines.”
“The company continues working to increase shareholder value through the acquisition of materials and assets that support its goal of becoming fully integrated. GEMXX is in advanced preparation to support this growth plan.” Stated Richard Clowater, VP Mergers, Acquisitions and Business Development. “Stay tuned for more announcements soon.”
ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION
GEMXX Corporation is a publicly traded, mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.
GEMXX is a leading producer of top quality finished Ammolite and Ammolite jewelry. The company’s world class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
