Life Guard Imaging Saving 1 to 3 Lives a Day in the Tampa Bay Area

Life Guard Imaging gave me the screening test that really allowed me to prevent a heart attack, a stroke, and ultimately saved my life” — Bob L.

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Guard Imaging opened in August of 2021 and has been saving lives daily. Life Guard is using low-dose radiation, and a high-accuracy CT scanner to detect heart disease, and hundreds of different forms of cancer before patients experience symptoms. The images from the CT scanner are sent to their Board-Certified Medical Doctor of Radiology who will evaluate them for hundreds of different varietal forms of cancer. These results, along with the calcium score they provide, are saving patient lives.At Life Guard Imaging our number one priority is the health of our patients. We have countless testimonials that back up this claim. As our patient, Bob L. said, “Life Guard Imaging gave me the screening test that really allowed me to prevent a heart attack, a stroke, and ultimately saved my life”.You can watch a video below where he details how his calcium score came back high. He took action and made an appointment with his cardiologist right away, ultimately preventing a tragedy! Bob L. is just one of countless patients that Life Guard Imaging had the honor of savingOur mission at Life Guard Imaging is to help save as many lives as possible while helping our patients look towards a proactive future for their health initiatives. We are located at 3001 N Rocky Point Dr. E Suite 185, Tampa, FL 33607.LIMITED NUMBER OF APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE FOR THESE COMPLIMENTARY SCANS.If you would like more information about what we provide to our patients, call us today at (813) 524-1010 or email desiree@lifeguardimaging.com.

