Construction scheduled to begin June 13 on I-94 near Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. - Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 13, on eastbound and westbound Interstate 94, beginning 1.5 miles east of South Heart and going to one mile east of Dickinson.



The project will consist of concrete pavement repairs and surface grinding. A single-lane closure will be in place and flaggers will be present at times.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and a 16-foot width restriction will be in place.



The project is expected to be complete in August.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

