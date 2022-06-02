Việt Nam, Sweden eye partnership in sustainability, innovation

VIETNAM, June 2 -

Swedish ambassador to Việt Nam, Ann Mawe, delivers the opening speech at the ‘Pioneer the Possible’ programme in HCM City on June 2. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

HCM CITY — Green solutions from Swedish businesses and modern images of Sweden as a hub for sustainable innovation were on display at the ‘Pioneer the Possible’ programme in HCM City that wrapped up on Thursday.

Meant to push a Swedish-Vietnamese partnership for sustainability, the two-day event was hosted by the Swedish Embassy and Business Sweden in partnership with the HCM City People’s Committee and the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Swedish ambassador Ann Mawe, said: “As a leader in innovation and sustainability, Sweden has the policies in place and Swedish businesses the technologies to drive the green transition.

“While more is always needed, Sweden is on track to become the first fossil-free welfare nation in the world.

“With this event, we want to promote and enable Swedish-Vietnamese co-creation for innovation, building on decades of partnership, to jointly work towards [achieving] sustainable, resilient, and prosperous societies."

Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said authorities have identified sustainability as the only way to unlock essential resources for development.

To achieve sustainable development targets, the city has been carrying out various projects to develop into a smart city and financial centre, foster digital transformation, and in areas like wastewater treatment, anti-flooding, education, and healthcare, he said.

He hoped the two sides would come up with specific projects and programmes to tackle the city’s pressing issues.

With keynote addresses, TEDTalks, seminars, panel discussions, and an exhibition, the event provided a platform for Vietnamese and Swedish policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, and innovators to come together.

The focus of the seminars ranged from sustainable energy, sustainable manufacturing, consumption, and material use as well as how to build a circular economy.

With a population of 10 million, Sweden is a hub for innovation. Capital Stockholm produces the second-highest number of unicorns (billion-dollar worth tech companies) per capita, and the country has 20 start-ups per 1,000 employees. — VNS