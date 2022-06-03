Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,918 in the last 365 days.

Reminder--3-Day Detour Coming on Winslow Hill Project in Elk County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area motorists that a short-term detour will begin Monday on the Winslow Hill Road (T-520) project in Elk County.

June 6, 7, and 8, Winslow Hill Road (T-520) will be closed so that work to install an elliptical culvert pipe can take place. Once the pipe is in place, the detour will be lifted and remaining work will be done under daylight, roadway flagging.  

The detour will follow Route 555. Access to the Elk Visitors Center will be maintained on the Benezette side. Access to the Blue Sky area will be maintained on the Grant side of Winslow Hill Road. 

Overall, the 5.6 mile project includes roadway widening and reconstruction, improvements of roadway shoulders to enhance pedestrian movements, emergency vehicle accommodation, drainage, and guide rail.

The $2.8 million project will enhance safety for residents and tourists—particularly during elk viewing season. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the contractor on this local project. Project updates can be found at Winslow Hill Road (pa.gov).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District2

Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 or mfannin@pa.gov

###


You just read:

Reminder--3-Day Detour Coming on Winslow Hill Project in Elk County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.