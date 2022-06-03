Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,918 in the last 365 days.

Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in Pennsylvania Communities, Helps Break Ground on New Municipal Building in Franklin County

Waynesboro, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello celebrated the Wolf Administration’s continued investments in Pennsylvania communities today and helped break ground on a new municipal building in Franklin County that was made possible with funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“This planned facility, that will feature a new police station and administrative offices, will help serve the township’s needs for many years to come,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “The Wolf Administration’s continued investments in projects like this one help make Pennsylvania communities safer and better places to live, work, and play.”

Washington Township recently received $2 million through RACP to use towards the construction of the new facility, which will be located at 11798 Buchanan Trail East in Waynesboro. The planned building will house a police station, as well as an office for the tax collector, other administrative functions, and the Board of Supervisors’ meeting room. The police station will feature improved security for evidence and firearms and will reduce response times by being more centrally located within the densely populated portion of the township.

“Washington Township is grateful to Governor Tom Wolf and DCED for their investment in improving the efficiency of township government operations and enhancing public safety,” said Charlie Strausbaugh, Chairman of the Washington Township Board of Supervisors. “This funding was announced at a critical time when construction and material costs were skyrocketing, and has made this project financially feasible.”

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation, and community services across the commonwealth.

For more information about RACP, visit the Office of the Budget website. To learn more about the community and economic development programs available through DCED, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #

You just read:

Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in Pennsylvania Communities, Helps Break Ground on New Municipal Building in Franklin County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.