Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in Pennsylvania Communities, Helps Break Ground on New Municipal Building in Franklin County

Waynesboro, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello celebrated the Wolf Administration’s continued investments in Pennsylvania communities today and helped break ground on a new municipal building in Franklin County that was made possible with funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“This planned facility, that will feature a new police station and administrative offices, will help serve the township’s needs for many years to come,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “The Wolf Administration’s continued investments in projects like this one help make Pennsylvania communities safer and better places to live, work, and play.”

Washington Township recently received $2 million through RACP to use towards the construction of the new facility, which will be located at 11798 Buchanan Trail East in Waynesboro. The planned building will house a police station, as well as an office for the tax collector, other administrative functions, and the Board of Supervisors’ meeting room. The police station will feature improved security for evidence and firearms and will reduce response times by being more centrally located within the densely populated portion of the township.

“Washington Township is grateful to Governor Tom Wolf and DCED for their investment in improving the efficiency of township government operations and enhancing public safety,” said Charlie Strausbaugh, Chairman of the Washington Township Board of Supervisors. “This funding was announced at a critical time when construction and material costs were skyrocketing, and has made this project financially feasible.”

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation, and community services across the commonwealth.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation, and community services across the commonwealth.

For more information about RACP, visit the Office of the Budget website. To learn more about the community and economic development programs available through DCED, visit the DCED website

