June 3, 2022 – TWC Directs Use of Child Care Funds to Assist the Uvalde Community

Date: June 3, 2022

Immediate support will be provided for affected families in need of child care services

AUSTIN – On May 31, 2022, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) voted to approve additional assistance for those who were impacted by the tragic events at Robb Elementary School last week in Uvalde, Texas. The Commission’s actions are focused on extending benefits, relaxing requirements, and creating new child care services in response to the needs of the community.

“ TWC is making child care program resources available to assist families in the Uvalde community,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These additional resources, along with increased flexibility for providers and parents, will provide benefits to families who need these important services.”

Tuesday’s vote by the Commission authorizes emergency provisions to extend child care financial assistance eligibility recertification periods for affected families; allows child care to continue for six months for parents who are not working or are in education/training programs; provides exceptions to attendance eligibility rules; provides continued reimbursements to child care centers that may need to close temporarily; and extends the deadline to June 10, 2022, for eligible child care providers in Uvalde to apply for the 2022 Child Care Relief Fund.

The Commission has dedicated $1 million to a New Uvalde Emergency Care program through the summer of 2022 for families with children enrolled in Robb Elementary School; family members who worked at Robb Elementary School; families of first responders to Robb Elementary on May 31, and other families impacted by the event, as determined by the local Workforce Solutions staff.

“We must make the most effective use of our resources to help this community,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “In addition to dedicating $1 million in aid to the Uvalde community impacted by this tragedy, we continue to look at ways to help the community in the coming months as their needs continue to evolve.”

TWC will continue to assess potential methods to support all whose lives have been forever changed by the catastrophic events at the Uvalde school.

“While we may never fully understand the unthinkable pain and grief of those affected by this incident, we want to lessen the burdens for Uvalde families where we can,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “These measures will help child care businesses provide some of the support so many families desperately need as they recover from this tragic event.”

Those seeking the approved assistance described above can contact Workforce Solutions Middle Rio Grande. Additionally, for more information on child care services and funding, visit the TWC child care website.

