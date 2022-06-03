Notice of Request for Applicants - Enhancing Green Infrastructure Community Benefits

DOEE seeks eligible entities to increase the benefits that District Stormwater Retention Credit (SRC) - generating green infrastructure (GI) provides to property owners, nearby residents, and other stakeholders, with a focus on historically marginalized communities and communities that face historical or current environmental injustices.

These grants will fund projects that implement a participatory planning and design process to identify community-identified green infrastructure benefits, in addition to stormwater runoff reduction, and develop best practices for future engagement with communities towards identifying their desired green infrastructure benefits. These grants may also fund installation of additional green infrastructure elements to existing or planned SRC-generating green infrastructure to provide community-identified GI benefits. The results from these grants will be used to inform and develop best practices for increasing the benefits that the District’s SRC-generating GI provides to stakeholders.

The amount available for the grants is $100,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2202-RRD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is 8/5/2022, at 11:59 pm. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations; AND

Private Enterprises

DOEE will conduct the following virtual info sessions. Attendance is not required:

Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:00am-12:00pm

Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 3:00pm-4:00pm

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].