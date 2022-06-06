Webinar on June 8 to explore how universities are planning to cut their direct and electric power carbon emissions
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edison Energy team will present alongside the University of Chicago during a webinar hosted by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) to explore how colleges and universities are meeting the urgent call to reduce their contributions to climate change.
The University of Chicago has had early success with meeting its greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets by 2025, with the help of Edison Energy. The University has now developed more ambitious targets to advance the sustainability of its operations, en route to cutting GHG emissions 50% by 2030.
Sharing strategies to help other organizations reduce carbon and save energy, this presentation will take a deep dive into how the University is approaching the challenge of its 50 by 30 goal, share best practices and lessons learned, and discuss synergies with other key campus initiatives.
What: Webinar on “Strategic Planning and Pathway Development for Significantly Reducing GHG Emissions (Scopes 1 and 2)”
When: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 3 pm-4 pm ET
The event will be online and registration is free.
Speakers will include:
Adam D’Ambrosio, Senior Director of Energy Services and Sustainability, University of Chicago
Adam is responsible for long-term energy management programs, including strategic procurement of natural gas and electricity, energy conservation efforts, renewable energy portfolio, master planning, sustainability, and strategic initiatives. Additional responsibilities include centralized building automation systems, utility plant operations and maintenance, oversight of the building commissioning process and budget management. He has 24 years of experience in power generation, energy management and sustainability and holds both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.
Sara Popenhagen, Sustainability Manager, Campus Planning + Sustainability, University of Chicago
Sara is a sustainability professional with 15 years of experience planning, managing, and executing projects and initiatives related to sustainability. She joined the Office of Sustainability at the University of Chicago in 2014 and provides sustainability leadership, strategy, subject matter expertise, and engineering services for Facilities Services, academic faculty, senior administrators, University-wide departments, students, and the community. She manages projects related to the nine areas of the University of Chicago Sustainability Plan, is responsible for University sustainability reporting, supports the integration of sustainability into University operations, and develops and maintains relationships for the Office of Sustainability. Sara is a member of the Ivy Plus Sustainability Consortium, U.S. Green Building Council, Chicagoland Network for Sustainability in Higher Education, and the Chicago Architecture Center. She earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities, and Master of Architectural Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Emily Williams, Vice President, Strategy & Sustainability, Edison Energy
As the Vice President of Strategy and Sustainability, Emily works with Edison clients who are focused on tackling the intersection of energy and sustainability issues in the U.S. and internationally. She helps them design strategic roadmaps integrating decarbonization with broader ESG objectives and has supported more than 4,000 MW of onsite and offsite renewable energy projects across North America and Europe. She is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, as well as a thought leader on reaching net zero and effectively using renewable energy as part of a larger GHG reduction strategy. Emily leads Edison’s Sustainability Strategy team and the Regulatory Affairs team. She is the recipient of the WRISE (Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy) Rising Star Award, as well as Renewable Energy World’s Solar 40 Under 40 award.
Jeremy Selwyn, Principal Engineer, Edison Energy
Jeremy has over 12 years of experience in energy engineering. He has worked with numerous industrial and commercial organizations to evaluate energy and sustainability opportunities and execute identified projects. His work includes preparing detailed investigation reports, presenting findings to clients, aiding in project go/no-go decisions, implementing opportunities, and verifying energy savings. He has also worked to solicit and evaluate vendor bids and reviewed contractor submittals. During implementation, he has investigated installations to ensure the work matches design drawings and intent. Jeremy has extensive experience executing and managing investment grade energy audits, facility conditions assessments, commissioning and retro-commissioning projects, as well as general project management.
About Edison Energy
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE: EIX), Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy) is a global energy advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities, and risks that will emerge from the transition to a net-zero future. As stakeholder expectations around corporate sustainability increase, Edison helps companies rise to this challenge by designing and implementing individualized strategies, projects, and programs across sustainability, renewables, transportation electrification, energy optimization, and energy supply. Edison enables organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals by addressing today’s key energy challenges: carbon, cost, complexity, and creating energy equity across communities. For more information, please visit www.edisonenergy.com
