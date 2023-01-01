Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories Audiobook
EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories audiobook makes Book of Mormon stories come alive for children of all ages! Your child will hear exciting stories by voice actress, Trista Shaye. Trista has a unique talent for audiobook sound effects that will capture a child's attention and make them feel like they are a part of the story.
The Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories audiobook is a gift a child will treasure while making memories with inspirational characters that will last forever! What a great gift to give to a child to deepen their testimony of the Book of Mormon stories.
Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories is especially designed for children, homeschoolers, and ESL learners who also want to improve their reading skills with new vocabulary words. Learning to read has never been so easy! It makes bedtime stories fun time!
Even adults will enjoy the free audiobook sample that will show them how easy it is to listen to these stories while they are on-the go!
“Excited to be giving your books away to family for gifts this year. Great idea to have stories on Kindle and audiobook too!” - Marina
Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories is also available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and e-book.
About the Author
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush is a veteran school teacher, reading specialist, and blog writer with a master’s degree in reading. Faith is a published author of three other books in her Learning to Read series. Faith, together with her family, likes animals, good movies, visiting unique places, trying new foods, and sports.
For free educational resources, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit us at ChristiansForever.com.
ISBN: 978-1-7340186-2-2 (print)
ISBN: 978-1-7340186-3-9 (eBook)
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush
