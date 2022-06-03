Apply Today for the 2022 Maine ELO Conference August 15-17

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Jobs for Maine Grads (JMG) are partnering to offer a 3-day, 2-night Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) conference hosted at University of Maine Orono on August 15th through the 17th. All Maine educators focused on expanding access to ELO programming are encouraged to complete the linked interest form.

This conference is designed to equip educators with the skills and facilitated planning time to build or expand quality ELO programming for Maine high school students. ELOs are hands on credit bearing courses outside of the traditional classroom with an emphasis on community-based care.

All conference events, meals, and housing will take place at the University of Maine at Orono.

At the end of the conference, you will:

Understand the history and context of ELOs in Maine

Be ready to build (or build upon) your ELO programs

Understand the various levels of support and training available to you

Understand the components of a high-quality ELO program

Have connected with a strong network of professionals in the field

Be energized by the transformational nature of this work

For more information, please reach out to elo@jmg.org or visit https://jmg.org/models-strategic-initiatives/elos

To apply, please fill out this form.