Masks no longer required on public transit as of June 3

CANADA, June 3 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, announced that Prince Edward Island will no longer require masks to be worn on public transit for Islanders as of June 3, 2022.

“It is very encouraging to see the daily number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and institutional outbreaks continuing to decline on Prince Edward Island. This is a great indication that our community transmission has been continuing to decrease over the last few weeks.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

Masks are no longer required to be worn on public transit as of June 3, 2022. Masks continue to be recommended in most indoor public settings and are still be required in high risk settings, such as hospitals, long term and community care homes.

“We continue to recommend masks in public places across Prince Edward Island,” said, Dr. Morrison. “It’s important for Islanders to continue to practice preventive measures such as hand washing, wearing a well-fitting mask and staying home when feeling sick through the summer months.”

As of May 22, 97.8 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 94.7 per cent were fully vaccinated. 68.5 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose of vaccine and 54.4 per cent have two doses.

Parents of unvaccinated children between the ages of 5 and 11 years should make an appointment for their children to receive a first dose. In addition to any immediate illness, children are vulnerable to developing long COVID-19 and the long-term health impacts of post-viral illnesses are not yet known. Island children 5 to 11 years of age can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccination, first and second dose, at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. Approximately 49,700 Island residents age 12 and over are now eligible for a first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses are being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies. Adolescents 12 to 17 years of age can receive a booster dose six months after completing their primary series of the vaccine, and Islanders 18 years of age and older can receive a booster dose five and half months after completing their primary series.

A second booster dose is now recommended for Islanders 60 years of age and older, those living in long-term and community care facilities, and Indigenous adults 18 years of age and older to provide extended protection against COVID-19. The second booster dose should be administered four to six months after receiving the first booster dose.

Islanders recently infected with COVID-19 should wait three months after onset of symptoms or testing positive before getting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:



The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Media Contacts:

Morgan Martin

Health and Wellness

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca