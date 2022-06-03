Rethinking the high school experience, Ryan McAleer is PEI’s new Youth Transitions Manager

CANADA, June 3 - With 20 years of experience in PEI high schools in various roles including teacher, vice principal, principal and curriculum consultant, Ryan McAleer is a familiar face for many Islanders. Last fall, he started a new position as the Youth Transitions Manager.

McAleer will be leading a pilot project on Prince Edward Island that offers an additional graduation pathway to Island high school students.

“It’s different because it’s a skills-based pathway that allows students to personalize their courses based on their interests, while also learning essential skills that align with the PEI labor market,” McAleer explains.

In this pathway, a student’s school day will include a half day of essential skills classes and a half day of standard classes. The essential skills classes focus on career awareness and development through group projects, community initiatives and experiential learning.

McAleer says he is thrilled about this new opportunity for Island students.

“It’s a different way to approach the high school learning experience. We know students who will really benefit from this program and I’m excited to help them move forward with their education after high school.”

McAleer says that there are more than 70 career pathways that students can pursue.

“This personalized approach will be more meaningful to many students and will allow them to see how learning essential skills in high school can help them to enter post-secondary education or assist them in their careers.”

McAleer is working closely with Skills PEI, Holland College, the University of Prince Edward Island and several other industry partners, as well as current high school students and recent graduates, to make this pathway as effective as possible.

“Everyone that I’ve worked with so far has been fantastic. We’ve had so much great input from different stakeholders and I’m really confident that this program will do great things for our Island.”

The pathway will benefit the province by equipping Island youth with the skills they need to fill local jobs on PEI. Students will be better positioned for PEI’s labor market and more prepared to pursue post-secondary education.

The pilot program will start at Colonel Gray Senior High School and Montague Regional High School this coming fall. For more information, contact Ryan McAleer at rmmcaleer@gov.pe.ca