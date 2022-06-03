Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Market to have a phenomenal CAGR of 4.9% in the next 10 years – Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. Epinephrine Auto-Injectors market size is estimated to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2032. The major players in the Epinephrine Auto-Injectors market are Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Impax Laboratories

In the epinephrine auto-injectors market future trends are expected to develop at a healthy rate. Syringes and injectors have developed significantly in response to evolving clinical and patient needs resulting in boosted demand for epinephrine auto-injector.

The epinephrine auto-injectors market opportunities are rapidly expanding. The rising prevalence of allergies among individuals has been a primary driver of epinephrine auto-injectors market growth. As a result, the growing number of people allergic to dust, insect bites and venom, food, and food additives has fueled epinephrine auto-injectors market growth.

Furthermore, vendor expenditures in R&D initiatives to produce chlorofluorocarbon-free epinephrine auto-injector inhalers employing hydrofluoroalkanes as propellant have expedited epinephrine auto-injectors market key trends and opportunities.

Adverse side effects of excessive epinephrine use, such as cardiac arrhythmia, pulmonary edoema, vomiting, brain haemorrhage, and might represent an epinephrine auto-injectors market issue.

The rising number of people suffering from various types of allergies, the availability of low-cost generic epinephrine auto-injectors, and the high rate of adoption of epinephrine auto-injectors in the United States are expected to drive the regional epinephrine auto-injector market during the forecast period along with the epinephrine auto-injector market adoption trends.

Key takeaways:

In the United States, the epinephrine auto-injectors market size is estimated to reach US$ 1.2 Billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2032.

The epinephrine auto-injectors market share in the United Kingdom is expected to be worth US$ 132.9 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.6% through 2032.

China's epinephrine auto-injectors market share is expected to reach US$ 233.7 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.2% through 2032.

The market share for epinephrine auto-injectors in Japan is expected to be valued US$ 188.5 Million by 2032, expanding at a 3.3% annual rate through 2032.

South Korea is expected to reach a market size of US$ 117.6 Million in epinephrine auto-injectors by 2032, with a CAGR of 2.8% through 2032.

The epinephrine auto-injectors market's Hospitals segment from the end user category is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2032.

Through 2032, 0.3 mg sector in the epinephrine auto-injectors market's dosage category will grow at a CAGR of 4.9%.





Competitive landscape:

New market research report on epinephrine auto-injectors says that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Alk-Abello A/S, Impax Laboratories, Inc., Mylan N.V., Antares Pharma is among the legacy player’s vendors.

The research offers a comprehensive competition analysis of these top competitors in the epinephrine auto-injectors market, including epinephrine auto-injectors market growth, epinephrine auto-injectors market share, epinephrine auto-injectors market adoption trends and important market strategies.

Recent Development in the Epinephrine Auto-Injectors:

Antares Pharma (US) struck an arrangement with Lunatus Global Medical Supplies in August 2020. (Dubai). Antares will deliver packaged goods to Lunatus under this arrangement, and Lunatus will submit and get regulatory permission for XYOSTED in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as promote, market, and distribute XYOSTED in these two countries.

SHL Medical (Switzerland) bought Weibel CDS in March 2020. (Switzerland). The goal of this purchase was to increase SHL Medical's capacity to develop more sophisticated medication delivery systems based on human-centered designs and functionality.

Eli Lilly spent USD 470 million and generated approximately 460 new jobs in Durham, NC in January 2020. With this extension, North Carolina's research triangle park gained a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical production plant.





Key Segments:

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Based

Others

By Dosage:

0.15 mg

0.3 mg

Others





By Age Group:

0-4 Years

5-14 Years

15-24 Years

25-49 Years

50-64 Years

Above 65 Years

