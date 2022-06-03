Special Representative for the DPRK Kim’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Special Representative Kim and Japanese Director General Funakoshi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Today in Seoul, U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro participated in a trilateral meeting hosted by Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn to discuss U.S.-Japan-ROK cooperation on the DPRK. They reaffirmed the importance of a robust trilateral relationship as the three countries work to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. U.S. Special Representative Kim, ROK Special Representative Kim, and Director General Funakoshi strongly condemned the DPRK’s continued ballistic missile launches, including the May 24 launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, as destabilizing to the region and as violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. They called upon Pyongyang to immediately cease its unlawful and dangerous behavior and return to dialogue.

U.S. Special Representative Kim expressed concern about the impact of the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 on the North Korean people and hope that the DPRK will respond positively to international offers of assistance. He also affirmed U.S. commitment to the immediate resolution of the abductions issue.