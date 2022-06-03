Ambassador Gonzales Sworn in as Director of the Office of Foreign Missions 

Ambassador Rebecca Gonzales was sworn in on Tuesday, May 31 as the Director of the Office of Foreign Missions. A career member of the Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, Ambassador Gonzales was the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Lesotho from 2018 until February 2022.

Ambassador Gonzales also served as Deputy Executive Director of the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs; Deputy Management Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa; Management Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Gaborone, Botswana; and Special Assistant in the Office of the Under Secretary for Management. Other assignments include service at U.S. embassies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; New Delhi, India; Bogota, Colombia; and Athens, Greece.

Ambassador Gonzales earned both a B.A. and an M.B.A. from The George Washington University, as well as an M.S. from the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.