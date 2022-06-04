Detroit Philanthropist Marlo Wells set to release New Gospel Video “Your Love”

Marlo Wells

American singer and song writer Marlo Wells has a niche for smooth music. The voice he has is sent from up above.

Good music takes time. Never rush gods plan in your life.” — Derrick Nettles

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, June 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marlo Wells is an American gospel, jazz, R&B singer and song writer, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Born and raised in Detroit Michigan. Before the great vocalist became a star, He moved to Los Angeles California and began recording his first LP called “Simply Marlo” in 2012. The “Simply Marlo” project generated more than 15,000.00 in record sales in the first 30 days after its release. Furthermore, with an overwhelming amount of demand from friends and family members Marlo performed on the road at various venues like churches and music conferences opening up for great artists like Yolonda Adams, Take 6, and American reality competition "The Voice" hosted by Jennifer Hudson and a star-studded cast of celebrities. His inspiration comes from jazz greats the like Gregory Porter, Kurt Elling, Al Jarreau, Jesse Jones, Jesse Davis, Kevin Mahogany, Jackiem Joyner, and Pastor Mike Jr.Furthermore; Smuuzic Entertainment has become home for Smooth Jazz, R&B, Soul and Gospel Music. Marlo Wells has a gift for writing lyrics and poetry. His voice was personally sent by God because it captures the true essence of sound. And has captured the hearts of thousands of fans across the country.Listening to Marlo Wells music is like having a conversation with God. It's what takes you to the next level.New music video is finally here released exclusively on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. Song is called “YOUR LOVE” . Finally, with over 42 songs on all streaming platforms don’t hesitate to buy all Marlo Wells products and Merchandise at SmuuzicEnt. Also, Marlo is back in studio working on his next project coming straight from Los Angeles CA. And he has a catalog of classic soul and contemporary gospel songs ready for his new fans. All I can tell you is the production of this new album comes from some of the best musicians in Southern California. Moreover; SmuuzicEnt. Is looking for new talent so if you record gospel, Jazz, or R&B music we are taking submissions at simplymarlowells@gmail.com or contact Manager Sheila Wells.

Your Love by Marlo Wells