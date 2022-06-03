The Global Electronic Thermal Management Materials (ETMM) Market Stands At A Net Worth Of US$ 2.22 Billion In 2022 and Is Estimated To Attain A Net Value Of US$ 4.96 Billion By The End Of 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

Demand for Electronic Thermal Management Materials In The Asia Pacific Region Is Projected To Rise At An Impressive CAGR Of 9.5% From 2022 To 2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD , June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, the global electronic thermal management materials (ETMM) market stands at a valuation of US$ 2.22 billion. Expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2032, the market is estimated to reach US$ 4.96 billion by 2032.



The electronic thermal management materials market is anticipated to be majorly driven by increasing demand for electronic components in several industry verticals. Rising demand for electric vehicles is also expected to boost demand for electronic thermal management materials owing to the rising use of electronic components. Increasing disposable income is boosting consumer purchasing power and resulting in high demand for consumer electronics, which is also expected to drive electronic thermal management material consumption.

However, the trend of miniaturization of devices and the high costs of ETMM products are expected to have a negative impact on global electronic thermal management materials market growth across the forecast period (2022-2032).

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7413

Key electronic thermal management material suppliers are focusing on mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their market presence and boost revenue generation potential.

In May 2022, DuPont Microcircuit and Component Materials announced a collaboration with Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) of Taiwan to illustrate the value of DuPont GreenTape™ LTCC used in AiP applications. The collaboration is expected to result in an alternative to existing PCB options.



Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has analyzed the electronic thermal management materials market in extensive detail in this latest market study report.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2022, the electronic thermal management materials market stands at US$ 2.22 billion.

From 2022 to 2032, sales of electronic thermal management materials are predicted to rise at a high CAGR of 8.4%.

Increasing disposable income, rising digitization, growing demand for lightweight electronic components, and rising use of electronic components in the automotive industry are prominent factors expected to drive market growth.

High costs and the trend of miniaturization of devices are expected to have a restraining effect on ETMM market potential.

Demand for conductive pastes is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.9% and account for US$ 1.36 billion by 2032.

The consumer electronics end-use segment accounts for a revenue of US$ 554.2 million and is expected to hold a dominant market share of 29.3% by the end of 2032.

The China ETMM market is expected to account for US$ 658.7 million by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 9.2%.





“Rising demand for electronic components from the automotive industry is expected to drive demand for electronic thermal management materials,” says a Fact.MR analyst

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7413

Winning Strategy

Electronic thermal management material manufacturers are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capability to meet increasing demand from several industry verticals.

Top electronic thermal management material suppliers are expected to deploy numerous strategies to enhance their business scope and gain a competitive edge over other market players.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electronic thermal management materials (ETMM) market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (conductive pastes, conductive tapes, phase change materials, gap fillers, thermal greases, other product types) and end use (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, telecom, other end uses), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the MEA).

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7413

Fact. MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Our chemicals and materials consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the chemicals and materials sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemicals and materials industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market - The global ethylene vinyl acetate market has reached US$ 8.99 billion, and is forecast to progress at a CAGR of 2.4% to climb to a market valuation of US$ 11.37 billion by 2032.

Europe Silicone Rubber Market - The Europe silicone rubber market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.52 billion in 2021 to US$ 2.6 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Microbial Biosurfactants Market - Detailed industry analysis has revealed that the global microbial biosurfactants market is expected to exceed US$ 24.3 million by 2032, expanding at a 3.9% CAGR.

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market - Detailed industry analysis on the global digital textile printing inks market shows that the market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10.8% in 2021 to reach US$ 908 million.

Phenolic Resins Market - Worldwide sales of phenolic resins have reached US$ 14.69 billion in 2022, and, as per detailed analysis, the global phenolic resins market is projected to register 5.4% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 24.78 billion by 2032.

Marine Lubricants Market - Marine lubricants consumption across the world is valued at US$ 6.1 billion, and is forecast to exceed US$ 7.1 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 1.5%.

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market - During the projected period, the Europe alkyl polyglucoside market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5% across the 2022-2032 period of assessment.

High Temperature Plastics (HTP) Market - The global high temperature plastics (HTP) market is poised to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% and reach a market size of US$ 28.51 billion by 2032, up from a market valuation of US$ 15.56 billion at the end of 2021.

Europe Plastic Protective Packaging Market - The Europe plastic protective packaging market is projected to grow at the rate of 4.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 6.2 Billion by 2032 from US$ 4 Billion in 2022.

Europe Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market - The Europe nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials market is expected to grow at a value of 15.13% by garnering a market revenue of US$ 450 Million from US$ 110 Million 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583