2022 Paraeducator Conference “The Link to Meaningful Connections”

Nebraska Paraeducators! You are invited to the hybrid Paraeducator Conference at the Younes Center in Kearney on November 8th, 2022 .

As feedback surveys were reviewed from the 2021 Paraeducator Conference, the number one theme was appreciation. Many paraeducators stated how appreciated they felt being able to attend the conference in person and that the presentations were meaningful to them. This is an amazing learning opportunity and we would love to share knowledge and honor all paraeducators for their hard work.

Call for Proposals

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking proposals for sessions at the hybrid 2022 Paraeducator Conference!

We are anticipating proposals that disseminate evidence-based practices, actively engage participants, and present topics relevant to improving the practices of paraeducators, increasing their knowledge base, and helping to improve and strengthen the many important relationships paraeducators have.

Proposals can be submitted at: http://rebrand.ly/PARAProposals or https://forms.office.com/r/MJWWq8qCw1. Please submit your offer to present by 5:00 pm, July 8th, 2022. Lead presenters will be notified regarding the status of their submission by August 5th, 2022.

Nominations for the 2022 Paraeducator of the Year!

We encourage and invite all community members to nominate an outstanding paraeducator for recognition as the Nebraska Paraeducator of the Year. Please take this opportunity to acknowledge the contribution made by paraeducators and honor these outstanding individuals.

Nominations can be submitted at: http://rebrand.ly/PARANominations or https://forms.office.com/r/qEj2PuSP85 by 5:00 pm September 30th, 2022

Paraeducators who demonstrate the highest standard of performance in carrying out their assigned responsibilities should be considered for nomination. The award recipients will be announced and celebrated at this year’s conference.

Professional Development for Paraeducators (Post-Conference Access)

The Nebraska Department of Education is still offering the opportunity to access and utilize content from the 2021 Paraeducator Conference for Professional Development within Districts. We understand the difficulty staff shortages have played when determining whether or not a District is able to send paraeducators to a conference. Equally challenging is developing and providing all the necessary training and support for paraeducators in your district. Our hope is this will be a great resource for Districts and Paraeducators across Nebraska to continue working hard and provide the necessary support for Students.

Registration includes full access to the pre-recorded videos and any materials provided by the presenters for up to 10 Paraeducators. Videos can be viewed at your own pace and will be available until September 1, 2022.

The first 15 Districts to register will also receive 10 Conference engagement packages for their Paraeducators (there are still engagement packages available)!

To register please visit: https://neparaeducator.com/events/virtual-2021-ne-paraeducator-conference/

Do not hesitate to reach out to Mary Lenser (Mary.lenser@nebraska.gov) or Jamie Chambers (Jamie.L.chambers@nebraska.gov) for further information.

Registration and more details – Coming Soon!