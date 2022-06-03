Outbound I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge Inspection Starts Sunday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the outbound (westbound) I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will start Sunday, June 5 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on the outbound Fort Pitt Bridge and associated ramps will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Friday night June 10. The bridge and all ramps will remain open as crews from Gannett Fleming conduct the inspection activities.

Work will not begin until one hour after the end of any home Pirate game.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

