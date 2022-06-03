Southbound Route 65 Ramp to Beaver Avenue Closure Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the ramp that carries traffic from southbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) to Beaver Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday, June 6 weather permitting.

The ramp from southbound Route 65 to Beaver Avenue will close to traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to allow crews from Alfred Benesch to conduct bridge inspection activities. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From the Marshall Avenue/Beaver Avenue off-ramp from southbound Route 65, take the left-hand ramp toward Marshall Avenue to Route 19

At the traffic light, turn right onto the ramp to South 19 toward Downtown

Take the right-hand ramp toward Beaver Avenue

Follow to Beaver Avenue

End detour

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





