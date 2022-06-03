Push to Talk Market Worth $45.2 Billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "Push to Talk Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Network type (LMR and Cellular), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Public Safety, Government and Defense, Commercial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Push to Talk Market size to grow from USD 29.2 billion in 2021 to USD 45.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1 % during the forecast period. Various factors such as the growing need for driver safety, the rising demand for efficient and cost-effective solutions are expected to drive the adoption of Push-to-Talk solutions and services.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Push to Talk Market"

307 - Tables

48 - Figures

253 - Pages

In April 2021, Motorola Solutions launched new solution WAVE-PTX, an instant communication service with nationwide coverage that enables commercial and government organizations to reach new levels of safety and productivity. It companies to connect their different work teams instantaneously and reliably to keep operations up and to run, independent from network technology. The solution meets many industries' operational needs, including the transport and logistics, manufacturing, oil and gas, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Based on component, the Push to Talk market has been segmented into hardware, solutions, and services. The solution segment is estimated to lead the market in 2021. A PTT solution is a two-way radio service that enables customers to communicate with the push of a button available on PTT-enabled rugged phones and accessories. The most likely adopters are in industries with high safety requirements with hazardous environments or large campus-style environments.

Based on solution, the Push to Talk market has been further classified into carrier integrated PTT solution, over the top PTT solution, and mission-critical PTT solution. The mission-critical had the highest market size in the year 2021. Mission-critical Push to Talk (MCPTT) is a PTT product that meets the requirements of mission-critical public safety voice communication. is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest-growth trend in the coming years. To fulfill the need of public safety users planning to transition PTT voice communications from LMR to LTE over FirstNet, the 3GPP established standards for MCPTT.

Scope of the Report for Push to Talk Market

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2026 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2021-2026 Segments covered By component, vertical, organization size, network type, and region Forecast 2021-2026 CAGR 9.1% Region Wise Highest CAGR Asia Pacific Estimated Year Market Size USD 29.2 Billion in 2021 Forecast Year Market Size USD 45.2 Billion by 2026 Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America Region Wise Highest Market Size North America Companies covered AT&T Inc. (US), Verizon Wireless (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), T-Mobile (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Bell Canada (Canada), Iridium Satellite LLC (US), Tait Communications (New Zealand), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China), Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited (England), GroupTalk (Sweden), Orion Labs, Inc. (US), Zello Inc (US), Yiip, Inc. VoiceLayer (US), VoxerNet LLC (US), International Push to Talk Ltd (iPTT) (England), Enterprise Secure Chat (ESChat) (US), AINA Wireless (US), S.L. (Azetti Networks) (Spain), ServiceMax, Inc. (US), PeakPTT (US), RugGear (China), and TeamConnect (US).

Based on network type, the Push to Talk market has been segmented into LMR and cellular. Cellular segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. PTT over cellular (PoC) is a wireless two-way cellular communication allowing instant and global mobile connectivity to communicate on the push of a key. PTT services delivered via the cellular mobile data network offer an unlimited geographic range and eliminate the need for repeaters to extend the analog system’s coverage.

The commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The commercial vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals in the PTT market. The availability of PoC solutions is driving the growth of the commercial vertical. The commercial vertical includes transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, construction, manufacturing, etc. Among these, transportation and logistics and travel and hospitality verticals are the major adopters of the PTT technology.

By organization size, the Push to Talk market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises are estimated to hold the highest market share in 2021, The adoption of PTT solutions in large enterprises is higher than in SMEs due to a larger workforce that needs to be connected via PTT-enabled devices. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large.

Major vendors in the global Push to Talk market, AT&T (US), Verizon Wireless (US), Motorola Solutions (US), T-Mobile (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Bell Canada (Canada), Iridium Satellite LLC (US), Tait Communications (New Zealand), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China), Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited (England), GroupTalk (Sweden), Orion Labs, Inc. (US), Zello Inc (US), Yiip, Inc. VoiceLayer (US), VoxerNet LLC (US), International Push to Talk Ltd (iPTT) (England), Enterprise Secure Chat (ESChat) (US), AINA Wireless (US), S.L. (Azetti Networks) (Spain), ServiceMax, Inc. (US), PeakPTT (US), RugGear (China), and TeamConnect (US).

