Education Advocate Maureen Santora to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio announced it will welcome Educational Advocate Maureen Santora once again in a three-part series. She will be extending her conversations with host Jim Masters and enlightening listeners every Monday this June.

While preparing for this series, Maureen had just returned from a camping trip with her family. Camping, she notes, is one of many family experiences, such as sports activities and global travel, that Maureen has enjoyed all her life, and experiences that provide teachable moments,

“There is a teaching moment in everything. If a child loses a game, if a student doesn’t get an excellent grade, that is a teaching moment. It works for everyone and in every situation.”

So says this dynamic educational expert who has been teaching since 1967 and only retired a few years ago. There was a small gap while she raised her four children, three of whom went into the education field as well. Maureen believes the first, best, and most constant teacher every child can have is their parent.

Maureen has been a vocal advocate for education her entire life, helping families, students and other professionals to shape curriculum, share effective approaches, and participate in program and policy making. She made another notable contribution to education when she established The Christopher Santora Educational Scholarship Fund in honor of her son, who was a history major, then a substitute teacher and a firefighter. Sadly, Christopher passed away in the September 11th national tragedy.

“He wanted to be a firefighter from the youngest age. So, we decided to honor him in a way that would help other students pursue their dreams and know nothing should stop you.” Over these 20 years, the scholarship fund has endowed about three-quarters of a million dollars at many levels and continues to make a difference for high school students.

During the shows, Maureen will talk about many subjects that are topical and political, such as school uniforms, education in America compared to other countries, and the way curriculum is (or should be) constructed. She will be a major source of information and assurance to families who want to take a more active role in their child’s education. She will also let listeners know how and when to apply for the scholarship fund and explain why drafting an essay (the judging factor) is such an essential skill for today’s youth.

Maureen has particular expertise in early childhood education. She wishes we could get back to basics —like phonics, math by formula/repetition, and teaching geared to the most intelligent students (which she considers top down instead of bottom up.) Maureen says teachers know better than anyone else just how kids learn.

Close Up Radio will feature Education Advocate Maureen Santora in a set of interviews with Jim Masters on June 6th,13th ,20th, and 27th, each Monday at 12:00 Noon EDT

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-99-63389

For more information on Maureen’s work or the Christopher Santora Educational Scholarship Fund, please email her, maureensantora@yahoo.com