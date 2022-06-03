Submit Release
Electric Transmission Franchise Records Now Searchable in EFS

The IUB has updated the Electronic Filing System (EFS) to make electric transmission line franchise records searchable and reportable in EFS. Franchise records can now be found by performing a Franchise Search in EFS under the Search dropdown menu.

Franchise records provide specific information about the electric transmission line franchise, including the docket number where the franchise was issued, primary company, the issue and expiration dates, line voltage information, and more.

