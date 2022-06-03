Contact:

Elle O’Casey | Chief Marketing Officer

Agency of Commerce and Community Development

elle.ocasey@vermont.gov

CELEBRATE VERMONT DAYS WITH FREE ENTRANCE TO VERMONT STATE PARKS AND STATE HISTORIC SITES

MONTPELIER, Vt. – This year, celebrate the arrival of summer during Vermont Days, an annual event designed to connect Vermonters and visitors to the state’s history and outdoor activities.

Vermont Days will be held Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022. The weekend celebration includes free entrance to Vermont State Parks and Vermont State Historic Sites, Free Fishing Day on June 11, several family-friendly events, and a special bus service between Rutland to Bomoseen State Park.

“Vermont Days is a great opportunity for people to enjoy the outdoors by visiting a state park, experience Vermont’s history where it happened at a State Historic Site or try fishing for the first time during Free Fishing Day,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham. “We encourage visitors and residents alike to enjoy free admission at these wonderful destinations.”

In addition to free admission to State Parks and State Historic Sites, there will be several special events happening around the state:

June 11 and 12: Free Bus from Rutland and Castleton to Bomoseen State Park

Various stops, running from 10:00-4:45 p.m.

Ride from Rutland to Bomoseen State Park for free thanks to a special Vermont Days round-trip bus service running on June 11 and June 12, 2022, from Rutland to Bomoseen State Park. Find the schedule and more information about this special service on www.vermontdays.com.

June 11: Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival

Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Designed for young anglers and families, this free event offers basic fishing instruction, free fishing equipment to borrow, and the chance for kids to catch big trout in the hatchery pond.

June 12: Green Mountain Brass Band Waterbury Center State Park

Waterbury State Park, 2-4 p.m.

Green Mountain Brass Band is a traditional band of over 20 brass and percussion musicians who play a variety of traditional and contemporary music, classics, show tunes, pop jazz, rock, and of course, marches. The concert is free, along with free park admission.

June 12: Justin Smith Morrill Historic Site Open House and Puppet Show

214 Justin Morrill Highway, Strafford, 2-4 p.m.

Visit Vermont’s first National Historic Landmark this summer. Bring family or friends and enjoy free ice cream, join a guided tour of Justin Morrill’s Gothic Revival-style home, wander through the Victorian Gardens, and stay for a “Jack and The Beanstalk” puppet show hosted by No Strings Marionette Co. at 2:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Morrill Homestead.

For more information, visit www.vermontdays.com.

###