Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Osmani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Osmani celebrated the occasion of the U.S.-North Macedonia strategic dialogue and a strengthening of the bilateral relationship in the face of conflict on the European continent. The leaders noted their strong cooperation at NATO and partnership in preparations for North Macedonia’s OSCE Chairmanship in 2023. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Osmani for North Macedonia’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s aggression. The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for North Macedonia’s expeditious EU accession and regional economic integration, and emphasized the importance of leadership in advancing political and economic reforms in the Western Balkans.

