Press release: Situational report (30th May – 01 June, 2022) and the 7day rolling average report on COVID-19

SAMOA, June 3 - The latest situational report from the Ministry of Health confirmed 149 new community cases from 30th of May to 1st of June 2022. There are seven (7) patients currently in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit at Moto’otua hospital. The cumulative number of positive cases is 13,796.

COVID-19 Related Deaths

One new COVID-19 related death was recorded in this reporting period, taking the cumulative number of deaths to 27. The deceased was an 88 year old female with no known comorbidities who completed two doses. Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.

Adhering to public health precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and maintaining good hygiene are important in containing the spread of the virus, and in preventing new infections. Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. Our COVID-19 vaccinations continue at all hospitals in the country.

The safety of our families and loved one is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time May 30th to 2:00pm June 01st, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/).

The Ministry of Health also released its seven-day rolling average report covering the period commencing from May 22nd to May 29th, 2022. The report presents figures and trends on the status of COVID-19 in Samoa. It also shows the current vaccination rates for age groups 5 to 11 years, 12 to 17 years, and 18+ years. The full report is attached herewith for information of the public.

