Route 4053 Wexford Run Road Bridge Long-term Closure Begins Monday in Marshall Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of the bridge that carries Wexford Run Road (Route 4053) over I-79 in Marshall Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday morning, June 6 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, the Wexford Run Road Bridge over I-79 located between Neely School Road and Valley Road will close to traffic around-the-clock through early October. All traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

West of the Bridge

East of the Bridge

Operations on the structure include a deck overlay and repairs, bridge painting, roadway approach repair and replacement, expansion dam and bearing replacement, approach guide rail and barrier transitions, drainage improvements, and other miscellaneous work. Short-term lane restrictions will occur on I-79 in each direction beneath the bridge during off-peak hours. Additionally, a full 115-day closure of the bridge is anticipated, requiring traffic on Wexford Run Road to be detoured. The project is expected to conclude in October of 2022.

The Mosites Construction Company is the prime contractor on this $2.36 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


