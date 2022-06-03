PennDOT to Replace 5th Street Culvert Over Branch of Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 14, on a project to replace the culvert carrying 5th Street over branch of Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, 5th Street will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Waterway Road and Little Elk Creek Road beginning Tuesday, June 14 through the completion of the project scheduled for mid-September.

During the closure, 5th Street motorists will be directed to use Route 472 (Market Street), Third Street, Baltimore Pike, Barnsley Road, and Media Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Built in 1924, the current structure will be replaced with a new box culvert and carries an average of 1, 479 vehicles a day.

5th Street culvert is one of seven structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County;

Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County;

U.S. 1 and I-295 Interchange ramps;

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Township, Bucks County; and

Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County.

A structure currently under construction for replacement is the following:

Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #







