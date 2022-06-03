Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,889 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT to Replace 5th Street Culvert Over Branch of Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township

King of Prussia, PA Construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 14, on a project to replace the culvert carrying 5th Street over branch of Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, 5th Street will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Waterway Road and Little Elk Creek Road beginning Tuesday, June 14 through the completion of the project scheduled for mid-September.

During the closure, 5th Street motorists will be directed to use Route 472 (Market Street), Third Street, Baltimore Pike, Barnsley Road, and Media Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Built in 1924, the current structure will be replaced with a new box culvert and carries an average of 1, 479 vehicles a day.

5th Street culvert is one of seven structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

  • Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County;
  • Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County;
  • U.S. 1 and I-295 Interchange ramps;
  • Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Township, Bucks County; and
  • Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County.

A structure currently under construction for replacement is the following:

  • Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

5th St, 6-2.PNG


You just read:

PennDOT to Replace 5th Street Culvert Over Branch of Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.