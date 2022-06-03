Ultrafiltration Market Size, Trend, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2022-2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Ultrafiltration Market Size USD 1.65 Billion in 2021, Growth CAGR of 15.0%, Trends-Growing population and their demand for clean drinking water.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ultrafiltration market size was USD 1.65 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Rapid growth rate in population and industries worldwide is rising demand for wastewater treatment facilities, which is driving revenue growth of ultrafiltration market. The method is used to remove all particulate colloidal as well as some of the most significant dissolved contaminants from water. In Europe, 71% of the municipal and industrial wastewater generated undergoes treatment, while only 20% is treated in Latin America. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), an estimated 51% of municipal and industrial wastewater is treated according to the United World Water Development report.

The market is also influenced by rising demand for ultrapure water systems and technologies in the health care sector and food and beverage sector, owing to its cost-effectiveness. According to the United Nations World Water Development report, around 748 million people lack access to safe drinking water. Moreover, by 2050, industrial water demand will have increased by 400% exacerbating the water situation even further. Poor sanitation and hazardous drinking water have resulted in the death of 3.2 million children every year in impoverished countries. Such instances have increased the need for clean water and demand for ultrafiltration.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Municipal treatment held a market share of 46.7% in the year 2019. Municipal wastewater treatment practice evolved primarily to accommodate discharge of treated effluents to surface waters, and not to facilitate the use of effluent on crops. This type of wastewater treatment typically comprises of three-stage treatment, i.e., preliminary treatment, primary treatment, and secondary treatment.

Polymeric ultrafiltration type is forecasted to hold a market share of 59.8% in the year 2028. Polymeric surfactants have been extensively used in ultrafiltration processes such as membrane cleaning, removal of surfactants or other organic toxic compounds and metal ions from solutions, and estimation of interactions at surfactant and membrane interface.

Hollow Fibre is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Ultrafiltration was firstly developed in the ’70s for liquid treatment, notably in the dairy Industry. With its strong development for drinking water at a large scale, ultrafiltration on hollow fiber membrane is now known as a clean, efficient and inexpensive technique for water purification in domestic and industrial fields.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 43.4% in the year 2019. The region provides a lucrative opportunity for the ultrafiltration market. The rise in awareness of water and wastewater treatment and growing scarcity of freshwater are expected to propel the demand for ultrafiltration during the forecast period.

In April 2019, Pentair announced that it would build an innovation center in North Carolina. The center is expected to help in innovating products for swimming pools and other water treatment solutions. This development will help the company broaden its water treatment portfolio by launching new products.

Key participants Pentair, Dowdupont, Inge, Pall Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, 3M, Hydranautics, Hyflux, Toray Industries, Inc., and Alfa Laval, among others.

COVID-19 Analysis: The global ultrafiltration market has recovered to a significant extent after experiencing a setback as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for ultrafiltration systems was low in 2020 due to global lockdown which resulted in a temporary cessation of industrial activities. Reopening of industries in 2021, has resumed generation of wastewater, and consequently increased demand for ultrafiltration systems. In addition to wastewater treatment, Ultrafiltration (UF) systems are also being increasingly adopted in drinking water production facilities for filtering out harmful biological pathogens, including the SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19. UF membranes, which have pore sizes from 0.01µm-0.1µm are capable of entrapping viral particles, thereby filtering out clean, potable water as filtrate. Demand for home water purification systems, which contains ultrafiltration candles, is also increasing due to rising awareness among consumers related to the adverse effects of COVID-19.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Polymeric

Ceramic

Module Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hollow Fiber

Plate and Frame

Tubular

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Municipal Treatment

Industrial Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical Processing

Chemical & Petrochemical Processing

Others

The global Ultrafiltration market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

