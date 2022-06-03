Recombinant Protein Market worth $3.93 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 10.12%

Strategic Market Research stated that the Recombinant Protein Market accounted for up to USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 3.93 Billion by 2030 along with a CAGR of 10.12 %. A substantial rise in government funding, an increase in R&D expenditures by pharmaceutical organizations, the growing prevalence of NCD or chronic diseases, an increase in regulatory approvals, and the need to reduce viral infections are proliferating the market growth.

New York, United States, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recombinant protein is regarded as a manipulated form of the native protein, which is generated in a variety of ways in order to increase the production level of proteins, manufacturing useful commercial products, & modify gene sequences. The key factors that are spearheading the growth of the Global Recombinant Protein Market are an increase in R&D spending by pharmaceutical companies, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, a surge in the number of regulatory approvals, and the continuous increase in the need for reducing viral infections. On the basis of Type, the Biologics segment held the largest market share of around 46.14%. On a regional basis, North America held the largest proportion of market share, with nearly 44.27% of the entire market. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region witnessed the fastest growth rate with a robust CAGR throughout the duration period of 2020 to 2030.







The report entailed by Strategic Market Research on the Recombinant Protein Market is ramified in terms of:

Product

· Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) and chemokines

· Kinase proteins

· Human insulin

· Structural proteins

· Regulatory proteins

· Recombinant metabolic enzymes

· Adhesion molecules and receptors

· Membrane proteins

· Immune response proteins

· Others





Type

· Biologics

· Cell & gene therapy

· Vaccines

End-User

Biotechnology companies

Contract research organizations

Academic research institutes

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies

Other end-users





Regions:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America





Europe

Germany

Finland

Switzerland

France

Russian Federation

U.K

Finland

Turkey

Netherlands

Belgium

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

New Zealand

Australia

Rest of APAC





LAMEA

Brazil

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.12% 2030 Value Projection 3.93 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 1.5 billion Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Growth factors (Blood and Tissue) and chemokines,Structuralproteins,Kinaseproteins,Humaninsulin,Regulatoryproteins,Membraneproteins,Recombinant metabolic enzymes,Adhesion molecules and receptors,Immune response proteins,Other recombinant proteins Leading SegmentBased on Product Type Growth factors and chemokines Leading Region North America Segments covered Based on the Product, Based on the Type, Based on the End-User, Based on Regions Growth Drivers



NCD or chronic diseases, Rising government funding and increasing R&D expenditure





Pivotal factors augmenting the Market Growth:

The continuous rise of chronic illnesses has increased the demand for recombinant protein therapies, thereby driving the market growth. The National Health Council has announced that chronic diseases affect nearly 133 million people in the United States each year, thereby representing over 40% of the total population of the country. In 2020, the number increased to around 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions. About 50% of all the adults in the USA have at least one chronic condition, & approximately 8 % of the children aged between (5 to 17) years are affected by chronic diseases.





Apart from the surge in chronic diseases, the rise in funding of the worldwide government on R&D activities are also fuelling the market growth efficiently. Governments recognize R&D activities as a vital component of a country's growth. As per the Global R&D Funding Forecast, Global life science R&D spending rose up to 3.6 % (i.e. around USD 2.3 trillion) by 2019.





Furthermore, a steep rise in the number of regulatory approvals for the treatment of uncommon conditions like haemophilia & other bleeding disorders are augmenting the overall market growth.









In terms of Products, the ‘Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) and chemokines’ segment dominated the market comprehensively.

In terms of Products, the market is split into Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) and chemokines, Kinase proteins, Human insulin, Structural proteins, Regulatory proteins, Recombinant metabolic enzymes, Adhesion molecules and receptors, Membrane proteins, Immune response proteins, and others. The ‘Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) and chemokines’ segment held the most significant proportion of the market at nearly 26.13% in 2020. The rise in application of growth factors & chemokines in many areas such as HIV, wound healing, immunology, neurobiology, etc., are driving the overall growth prospects of this segment. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have asserted that the United States roughly had 34,800 new HIV infections in 2020. More than 13% of the HIV-positive people in the USA are totally unaware of this condition & require diagnosis as soon as possible.





On the basis of Type, the ‘Biologics’ segment held the largest market share.

Based on Type, the market is ramified into Biologics, Cell & gene therapy, and Vaccines. The ‘Biologics’ segment held the maximum share of nearly 46.14% in 2020. The rising cases of target illnesses & increased government funding in research and development activities are fuelling the growth of this segment. Moreover, Biologics have been demonstrated in RCTs (randomized controlled trials) & are used regularly to reduce pain and swelling, skin and GI lesions, joint pain and stiffness (arthritis), etc. As per a research study, it was found that more than 350 million people worldwide are suffering from arthritis. In the United States, at least 1 out of 4 adults suffer from serious conditions of arthritis.





In terms of End-User, the ‘Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies’ segment held the maximum proportion of the market share.

For End-User, the market is bifurcated into Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical companies, Biotechnology companies, Academic research institutes, Contract research organizations, and others. The ‘Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies’ held the maximum share in 2020. The continuous rise in demand for recombinant proteins for predictive, prognostic, or diagnostic identification, along with the need for accurate measurement of biomarkers in the field of drug research & development, are proliferating the growth of this segment.





North America led the market in all respects during the forecasted period.

North America led the market comprehensively in 2020, with a share of around 44.27% and was also regarded as the fastest-growing region. The continuous rising prevalence of chronic & infectious illnesses, increasing R&D investment, highly favourable conditions for government financing and the existence of some of the major market players are significantly driving the overall market growth of this region. A research survey showed that around 51.8% of the adults in the USA have at least 1 chronic condition, & 27.2% suffer from multiple chronic conditions. The rate of prevalence of chronic conditions is the highest among women. On the other hand, the adults aged 65 years or older & those living in rural areas also showed some prominent symptoms of chronic conditions.





Pivotal market players in the Recombinant Protein Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)R&D Systems (US)

Abcam plc (UK)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Proteintech Group, Inc. (US)

Janssen-Cilag Pty Ltd.

Aviva Systems Biology

Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

Elpiscience

Elevian Inc

Eli Lilly and co.

GigaGen Inc.

U Protein Express





Recent Developments:

On Jan 20th 2022, Elevian Inc announced that it is on the verge of developing a recombinant growth differentiation factor of 11 (rGDF11) to improve the recovery process after stroke. rGDF11 has been demonstrated to promote regeneration and functional recovery in preclinical models of both ischemic & haemorrhagic strokes. Additionally, rGDF11 has also been demonstrated in the preclinical models of multiple ageing-related conditions like cardiovascular, metabolic, neurodegenerative, & inflammatory diseases. However, the Phase I clinical trials are expected to start in early 2023.





On Jan 13th 2022, Thermo Fisher successfully purchased recombinant protein maker PeproTech at around USD 1.85 billion. It proved to be an excellent strategic fit within the bioscience business sector of the organization & is expected to serve the various pharma and biotech customers by catering to their needs and adding new capabilities to the existing offerings for recombinant proteins.





On Sep 30th 2021, GigaGen Inc successfully launched its new ProteoNic’s 2G UNicTM Technology Platform for the development & manufacturing of recombinant antibody drugs. This technology highly improves the recombinant protein production levels across a wide range of mammalian host cells, protein targets, and selection systems.









