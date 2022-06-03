Platinum extends a helping hand: financial aid for 🇺🇦Ukrainian🇺🇦 volunteers
EINPresswire.com/ --
Being an international company with a wide user-base spanning every corner of the world, Platinum could not just ignore the ongoing armed conflict at the very heart of Europe. The founding team of the project, including its key figures like Anton Dziatkovskii, Alexandra Krylova, Vlad Grin and Angelika Erhan, agree on the fact that the main message of the software development company is “Make code, not war!”
In light of the recent terrible events, our institution is actively involved in humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine. More specifically, Platinum Software Development - Financial support was provided for social projects aimed at helping the citizens of Ukraine, as well as to fight russian propaganda in Ukraine. The funds were allocated through Andrey Kryvosheiev founder of MPT PAY, a digital bank for businesses, he is now in Ukraine with his team and is fighting on the 2nd IT front against russia.
Coming from Ukraine and having an extensive network within banking circles, digital escrow, PayNgo - QR payments for e-commerce industry, Andrey leverages every opportunity to help those people most in need and to make a positive impact on the current situation.
Not so long ago, Andrey and his team created a social project called NFT ART UKRAINE. The key idea behind the project is to financially support Ukrainian artists and digital art by donating a significant portion of its sale proceeds (between 50% and 100%) to public and private funds that are currently helping Ukraine.
The funds raised also go to maintaining a Telegram bot and website specifically-developed to offer psychological assistance to Ukrainians during the war. Qualified psychologists from various countries who speak Ukrainian are ready to provide psychological assistance to all who need it in these tough times.
Additionally, another website was created that features all the necessary information for Ukrainian refugees, according to the country they are currently living in. Citizens of Ukraine can conveniently access information about the registration processes, handling paperwork, temporary accommodation, medical assistance, etc.
“Our development team is horrified to witness such terrible things in the twenty-first century, so we are supporting the Ukrainian people and hopefully the financial aid from Platinum will make an effective contribution to the critical volunteer activity of Andrey Kryvosheiv and his team. May this all end as soon as possible, so that we can keep on laying the foundations for a brighter future, in our case by building more hi-tech and evolving the crypto worldand!” – Anton Dziatkovskii, CEO of Platinum Fund.
About Platinum Software Development
Platinum Software Development is a team of professionals that has invaluable experience supporting various projects in the field of data processing. They help their customers build top-tier dApps based on Avalanche, Solana, NEAR and Octopus, meeting even the most sophisticated of requirements.
Platinum can also offer enterprise IT solutions and services that enhance business processes and leverage innovative technology, from consultancy services and strategy formulation, to shaping roadmaps and continuously improving large transformational projects across diverse industries.
Follow Platinum’s social media channels to keep up with its new products and upcoming partnerships.
Anton Dziatkovskii
Being an international company with a wide user-base spanning every corner of the world, Platinum could not just ignore the ongoing armed conflict at the very heart of Europe. The founding team of the project, including its key figures like Anton Dziatkovskii, Alexandra Krylova, Vlad Grin and Angelika Erhan, agree on the fact that the main message of the software development company is “Make code, not war!”
In light of the recent terrible events, our institution is actively involved in humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine. More specifically, Platinum Software Development - Financial support was provided for social projects aimed at helping the citizens of Ukraine, as well as to fight russian propaganda in Ukraine. The funds were allocated through Andrey Kryvosheiev founder of MPT PAY, a digital bank for businesses, he is now in Ukraine with his team and is fighting on the 2nd IT front against russia.
Coming from Ukraine and having an extensive network within banking circles, digital escrow, PayNgo - QR payments for e-commerce industry, Andrey leverages every opportunity to help those people most in need and to make a positive impact on the current situation.
Not so long ago, Andrey and his team created a social project called NFT ART UKRAINE. The key idea behind the project is to financially support Ukrainian artists and digital art by donating a significant portion of its sale proceeds (between 50% and 100%) to public and private funds that are currently helping Ukraine.
The funds raised also go to maintaining a Telegram bot and website specifically-developed to offer psychological assistance to Ukrainians during the war. Qualified psychologists from various countries who speak Ukrainian are ready to provide psychological assistance to all who need it in these tough times.
Additionally, another website was created that features all the necessary information for Ukrainian refugees, according to the country they are currently living in. Citizens of Ukraine can conveniently access information about the registration processes, handling paperwork, temporary accommodation, medical assistance, etc.
“Our development team is horrified to witness such terrible things in the twenty-first century, so we are supporting the Ukrainian people and hopefully the financial aid from Platinum will make an effective contribution to the critical volunteer activity of Andrey Kryvosheiv and his team. May this all end as soon as possible, so that we can keep on laying the foundations for a brighter future, in our case by building more hi-tech and evolving the crypto worldand!” – Anton Dziatkovskii, CEO of Platinum Fund.
About Platinum Software Development
Platinum Software Development is a team of professionals that has invaluable experience supporting various projects in the field of data processing. They help their customers build top-tier dApps based on Avalanche, Solana, NEAR and Octopus, meeting even the most sophisticated of requirements.
Platinum can also offer enterprise IT solutions and services that enhance business processes and leverage innovative technology, from consultancy services and strategy formulation, to shaping roadmaps and continuously improving large transformational projects across diverse industries.
Follow Platinum’s social media channels to keep up with its new products and upcoming partnerships.
Anton Dziatkovskii
Platinum Fund
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other