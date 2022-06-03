State bank governor, agriculture and finance ministers to be quizzed by legislators

VIETNAM, June 3 - The 15th-tenure National Assembly during its third meeting session. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — State Bank Governor Nguyễn Thị Hồng, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan, Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc and Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể will be facing questions from legislators during the ongoing third session of the parliamentary plenary meeting, said the National Assembly's Standing Committee.

The Q&A will take place from June 7 to 9.

The committee announced four topics to be discussed in the session, selected based on opinions collected from the NA delegations.

The first group is agriculture and rural development, with Minister Lê Minh Hoan responsible for answering questions from NA delegates.

The focus will be on organising production in accordance with the consumption market of agricultural produce, coordination in developing trade policies and frameworks, and negotiation and market development for these products.

Other topics of discussion include stabilising the market, managing price, streamlining administrative processes, attracting investment to the agricultural sector, accelerating advanced technology, improving product value, adapting to climate change, and ensuring sustainable development.

Finance Minister Hồ Đức Phớc will be responsible for the second topic group relating to finance, which will include questions on the implementation of fiscal and monetary policies for socio-economic recovery and development, related to the ministry, price management, public procurement, and inflation control.

Delegates will also discuss the current situation and solutions in equitisation and divestment of State capital, the operation of the capital and stock markets and the recent violations, and solutions to develop a healthy financial market and prevent tax loss.

The third group of topics concerns the banking sector. State Bank Governor Nguyễn Thị Hồng will answer questions on implementing fiscal and monetary policies for socio-economic recovery and development related to the central bank, incorporating fiscal policies in inflation controlling, and strengthening the macro-economic foundation.

Other topics include restructuring credit institutions, handling low-capacity commercial banks and bad debts, annual credit limits for commercial banks, and credit management.

On the topic of transport, Minister Nguyễn Văn Thể will answer questions on progress, quality and wastefulness management in key national traffic projects and the expressway system, supervising State-invested traffic infrastructure, and solutions to the existing problems in build-operate-transfer projects. — VNS