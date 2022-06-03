Infusion Pump Market Trend 2022-2030: Rising demand for infusion pumps due to increasing number of surgeries globally

The global infusion pump market size is expected to reach USD 28.01 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.4%.

The global infusion pump market size is expected to reach USD 28.01 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid implementation of advanced technologies in infusion pumps and their increasing adoption for treatment of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer, chronic pain, and diabetes is expected to drive revenue growth of the global infusion pump market in the near future. Additionally, adoption of infusion pumps is increasing, due to their portability and high durability, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

However, challenges such as medication errors associated with infusion pumps can hamper revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Some other issues related to electrical and mechanical failure can make it difficult to operate this device in a busy hospital environment. This creates challenges in creating modeled designs according to consumer needs, which is expected to restrain market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The devices segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global infusion pump market between 2022 and 2030. The rising demand for infusion pumps in medical emergency centers to deliver fluid at automated intervals is driving revenue growth of this segment.

An ambulatory segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in-home care settings is expected to drive revenue growth in this segment. Ambulatory infusion pumps are typically plastic handheld devices consisting of a disposable syringe or a disposable collapsible bag reservoir, as this mechanism helps in propelling the infusate.

The asia-Pacific market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR in the global market over the forecast period. The increasing aging population in countries in the region is expected to drive market revenue growth. Infusion pumps are widely used in the geriatric population, as it is an improved method to administer medications/hormones/nutrition and others, which is expected to support market revenue growth in Asia-Pacific.

In July 2021, Eitan Medical, a global pioneer in innovative infusion care and drug delivery systems across the care continuum, announced the opening of a new office in Germany to support its growing client base in Europe.

Top Players in the Global Infusion Pump Market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi Oncology Limited, Eitan Medical, Micrel Medical Devices, Medtronic PLC, TERUMO, Co., and Avanos Medical, Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Infusion Pump Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Devices

Consumables and Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pain Management

Neonatology

Oncology

Hematology

Diabetics Management

Gastroenterology

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Battery

Piston Seal

Needleless Connectors

BLDC Motor

Barrel

Catheter Connector

Check Valve Seal

Electronic Hybrid Module

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Homecare

Academic

Global Infusion Pump Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Infusion Pump Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Infusion Pump market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Infusion Pump market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Infusion Pump market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

