At 4.5% CAGR, Electric Heater Market Size to Surpass USD 13270 Million by 2027 | Electric Heater Industry Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region, Growth, Share, Trends, Production Capacity, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Cost Structures

About Electric Heater Market:

A typical Electric Heater is usually a coil, ribbon (straight or corrugated), or strip of wire that gives off heat much like a lamp filament. When an electric current flows through it, it glows red hot and converts the electrical energy passing through it into heat, which it radiates out in all directions.

Europe is the largest Electric Heater market with about 29% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 27% market share.The key manufacturers are NIBE, Watlow, Chromalox, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology, Friedr. Freek GmbH, OMEGA, Zoppas Industries, Thermowatt, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, Tempco Electric Heater Corporation, CCI Thermal Technologies, Headway Electric Heat Components, Hotset GmbH, Minco, Durex Industries, Holroyd Components Ltd, Honeywell, Thermal Corporation, Winkler GmbH, Industrial Heater Corporation, Delta MFG, Wattco etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 7% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Electric Heater Market

In 2020, the global Electric Heater market size was US$ 9786.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 13270 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Electric Heater Market include:

NIBE

Watlow

Chromalox

Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology

Friedr. Freek GmbH

OMEGA

Zoppas Industries

Thermowatt

Tutco Heating Solutions Group

Tempco Electric Heater Corporation

CCI Thermal Technologies

Headway Electric Heat Components

Hotset GmbH

Minco

Durex Industries

Holroyd Components Ltd

Honeywell

Thermal Corporation

Winkler GmbH

Industrial Heater Corporation

Delta MFG

Wattco

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Immersion Heaters

Tubular Heaters

Circulation Heaters

Band Heaters

Strip Heaters

Coil Heaters

Flexible Heaters

Other Types

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Chemical & Plastics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Transportation

Appliances

Others

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Heater Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Heater Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Heater Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Heater Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Heater Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Electric Heater Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Electric Heater, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Electric Heater Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Electric Heater Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Electric Heater Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Electric Heater Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Electric Heater Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



3 Global Electric Heater Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Heater Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Electric Heater Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electric Heater Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electric Heater Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Electric Heater Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Heater Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electric Heater Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Heater Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Electric Heater Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electric Heater Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electric Heater Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electric Heater Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Heater Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Heater Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Electric Heater Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Heater Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electric Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Heater Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Heater Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electric Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)



5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Electric Heater Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Heater Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Electric Heater Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Electric Heater Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Heater Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Heater Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

……………………

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

