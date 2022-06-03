Surgical Table Market Trends 2022-2030: Rise in the geriatric population significant factors influencing market growth
The surgical table market is expected to reach USD 2.54 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical table market is expected to reach USD 2,051.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for surgeries across the globe is expected to drive the market demand. Surgery, a basic component of health care systems, is used in treating a wide range of diseases to improve human health. Surgeries are necessary for everyone ranging from infants with congenital abnormalities to the aged with cataracts. Surgery may be preventative, as in prophylactic mastectomy, or curative as in the case of cancers. Often, it is an element of critical emergency care, like trauma, along with the treatment of chronic diseases, including osteoarthritis. Furthermore, surgical care is vital in the diagnosis and supportive care of various conditions.
Several efforts are being made to increase the scope of surgical services including the World Bank’s Disease Control Priorities project and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency & Essential Surgical Care program, which encourage the deployment of essential packages of interventions at district hospitals in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).
The rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which was expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. According to a study in 2013, it has been estimated that vascular surgery has the highest likely demand growth (31%), followed by cardiology (20%), radiology, neurological surgery, and general surgery (each with a demand growth of 18%) among aged people.
Further key findings from the report suggest
By product type, non-powered surgical tables dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.8% in the forecast period. These are the basic type of surgical tables with benefits of better accessibility, stability, imaging support and support of larger patients.
By surgery type, general surgery contributed to the latest market share in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period. General surgery is a kind of surgery that emphasizes surgeries pertaining to the esophagus, small intestine, large intestine, pancreas, liver, gallbladder, and appendix, among others.
By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and are estimated to have a growth rate of 3.0% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, the existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.
North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 3.0% in the period 2019-2027. The market dominance of North America is owing to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, a rising geriatric population along with an increase in unhealthy lifestyle habits in the region.
Regional Outlook:
North America is the largest market for healthcare, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Due to favorable regulations and policies in these regions, the healthcare industry is rapidly growing. As the market in developed countries is nearly saturated, market players have shifted their focus toward the developing regions, especially the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.
Competitive Outlook:
The prominent factors favoring the market growth include increasing launches and initiatives by the market players to provide rapid treatment for addressing the diseases of the patients in the healthcare industry. Market-trend-based strategies for the healthcare market include increasing the adoption of bundled payments, using digital tools, increasing collaborations across industries and companies, focusing on the development of new medicines, and adopting hybrid imaging technology. Players adopted strategies in the healthcare industry include acquiring companies in similar industries to expand their presence and focusing on offering quality products and services.
The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product, and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.
Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:
Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, Skytron, Steris, TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ Co. KG, AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH, Denyers International Pty, Alvo, Eschmann, Holdings Limited, Getinge AB, and Mizuho Corporation, among others.
Further, the report segments the Surgical Table market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.
Surgical Table Market Segmentation:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
No-Powered surgical Tables
Powered Surgical Tables
Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
General Surgery
Specialty Surgery
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Metal
Composite
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Specialty Clinics
Regional Analysis covers:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
U.K.
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
U.A.E
Rest of MEA
