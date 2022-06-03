Strategies For Global Inland Water Freight Transport Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Inland Water Freight Transport Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Inland Water Freight Transport Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Inland Water Freight Transport Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the inland water freight transport market size is expected to grow from $15.91 billion in 2021 to $16.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The inland water freight transportation market is then expected to grow to $19.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%. The need for economical transportation for cargo has been the main driving factor for the inland water freight transport market.

The inland water freight transport market consists of sales of inland water freight transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide inland water transportation of cargo on lakes, rivers, or intra-coastal waterways. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Inland Water Freight Transport Market Trends

The development of information technology platforms for better vessel management is an emerging trend in the inland water freight transport market.

Global Inland Water Freight Transport Market Segments

By Type of Transportation: Liquid Bulk Transportation, Dry Bulk Transportation

By Fuel: Heavy Fuel Oil, Diesel, Biofuel, Others

By Vessel Type: Cargo Ships, Container Ships, Tankers, Others

By Geography: The global inland water freight transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Inland Water Freight Transport Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides inland water freight transport global market overview, inland water freight transport global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global inland water freight transport market, inland water freight transport global market share, inland water freight transport global market segments and geographies, inland water freight transport market players, inland water freight transport market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The inland water freight transport market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Inland Water Freight Transport Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: American Commercial Barge Line, Ingram Barge, Kirby Inland Marine, American River Transportation, CMA CGM Group, McKeil Marine Limited, AP Moller - Maersk A/S, Rhenus Group, and Imperial Logistics International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

