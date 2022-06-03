Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous farm equipment market share is expected to grow to $97.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. According to the autonomous farm equipment market research, the increasing use of autonomous tractors is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The autonomous farm equipment market consists of sales of autonomous farm equipment and related services for agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and forestry. Within a unified framework, autonomous farming is the modeling and regulation of agricultural machinery. These farming technologies use the on-farm sensing and control power of automated farming equipment to reach agronomy-based targets.

Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Segments

The global autonomous farm equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Tractors, Harvesters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Others

By Technology: Partially Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

By Application: Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Forestry, Others

By Geography: The global autonomous farm equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous farm equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous farm equipment market, autonomous farm equipment global market share, autonomous farm equipment global market segments and geographies, autonomous farm equipment global market players, autonomous farm equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The autonomous farm equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Claas KGaA GmbH, Deutz Fahr, AGCO Corporation, John Deere, Case IH, Agrobot, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Yanmar, Iseki & Co, and Kubota.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

