Compression Therapy Market Trends 2022-2030: Launch of new compression therapy stockings

global Compression Therapy Market valued at USD 3.07 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.79 Billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.08%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Compression Therapy Market valued at USD 3.07 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.79 Billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.08%. Compression therapy is a therapy where by it acts by increasing the blood flow especially in the lower limbs by strengthening vein support. It intents a gentle application of the pressure to the ankles and legs by compression garments which helps in supporting the legs. It is like an elastic garment whereby generating pressure goes up to the leg. The stockings act as a replicated muscle, its acts by adding some pressure to constricting areas of the legs where there is less flow of blood and to reduce the pain in the lower limbs as the veins loosen up.

Vein disorders leg ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, blood clots and varicose veins they are key drivers to this market. Products, includes stockings, bandages, garments that are being used to treat them. With the rise in the technological advancement and also increase incidence in disease population, compression therapy is gaining importance as it also acts as an OTC product these are the factors are expected to fuel the market for the further growth.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Latest technology of highâ€frequency chest compression (HFCC) is used for the clearance of mucous secretions from airways for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients for improvement in lungs nt. The device consists of a variable air pulse delivery system and a nonâ€stretch inflatable vest worn by the patient to cover the chest bandages includes in printed ovals or rectangles for better bandage extension; bandage application at full stretch.

Globally vein treatment market is expected to reach till USD 475 million. growth is being driven by technological advancements as well as developments in varicose vein treatment devices to create less disturbing procedures.

The Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market will increase the demand for compression therapy but drugs based system will act as a restraint to the market, The development of intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices are required after surgeries; worn on the calf from knee to ankle, it squeezes the legs in every 60 seconds, that increases blood flow to prevent clots due to immobility which accounts USD 1.8 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Mobile Active Compressions (MAC) device is regarded as more superior to standard compression machine which mainly focuses on the patients care and acceptance Here Force’s technology has made a “breathable, and lightweight” garment that comprises of sleeves for eliminating the clumsy air hoses. The device is capable of displaying the mobility statistics for doctors, nurses and the patient;

INTELECT® SWD100 is a product from DJO global Inc it is therapy in which it is preferably used to reduce muscle spasms, rigidness in joint and increase in blood flow it is touch screen device which can be used easily by patients.

Top Players in the Global Compression Therapy Market:

BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (U.S.), Tactile Medical (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group) (Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Juzo) (Germany)

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Compression Therapy Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Compression Garments

Compression Braces

Compression Pumps

Compression Bandages

Compression Stockings

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Static Compression Therapy

Dynamic Compression Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Lymphedema

Varicose Vein

Venous Leg Ulcer

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Nursing Care Centers

Pharmacies and Retailers

Others

Global Compression Therapy Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Compression Therapy Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Compression Therapy market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Compression Therapy market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Compression Therapy market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

