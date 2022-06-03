Liposuction Market Size to Register 6.8% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 9.1 Bn through 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The liposuction market is expected to register a 6.8% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 9.1 Bn by 2032. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing awareness about the benefits of liposuction surgery, and technological advancements in the field of liposuction devices. Plastic surgery & cosmetic clinics are anticipated to hold a higher share in the market by 2021 owing to rising number of surgical procedures performed in these end-user segments. Latin America is slated to be a key region with a value share of 30.6% at the end of the forecast period on account of growing medical tourism and availability of cost-effective cosmetic surgical procedures

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global liposuction market was valued at over US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a value of US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2032, with a projected CAGR rate of 6.8%.



Increasing prevalence of obesity and unwanted body fat across the globe is driving the demand in the market. Growth in the market is also attributed to rising adoption of new technical measures and minimally invasive procedures with advancements in control systems.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14850

Liposuction procedures are gaining traction among all age groups such as rhinoplasty and breast enhancement. As a result, the surge in obese populations in several regions has paved the way for technologically advanced surgical procedures that are to be commercialized.

Power-assisted liposuction and laser-guided liposuction are gaining importance because of faster recovery, reduced time for the hospital stay, and enhanced patient outcomes. The development of the liposuction market is also underpinned by increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries with enhanced features, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and prevalence of stubborn fat accumulation in several body parts.

In February 2021, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons published the top countries which perform, and are at best in surgeries. The list included South Korea which is a prime hub for liposuction, nose jobs, and blepharoplasty. The U.S. is said to be popular in liposuction procedures, while Columbia has also displayed growth in the number of cosmetic surgical procedures.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· Power-assisted liposuction accounted for 41.5% market value share in 2021 and is expected to display a CAGR growth of 8.5% over the forecast period.

· By anatomy, the abdomen segment led the market with around 31.0% of share in 2021. The procedures for fat reduction of the abdomen have displayed positive clinical outcomes when performed using advanced liposuction procedures.

· Plastic surgery & cosmetic clinics as end-users held a higher share in the liposuction market by a value of 62.7% in 2021.

· Latin America is slated to be a leading region with a value share of 30.6% at the end of the forecast period on the back of growing medical tourism and availability of cost-effective cosmetic surgical procedures

“With rising adoption of minimally invasive liposuction procedures and prevalence of obesity across the globe, the market is expected to witness growth at an exponential rate over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14850

Market Competition

Recognition, acquisitions, expansion, development of an extensive product and product launches are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers and integrators to increase the consumer base in

different geographies. The market for liposuction devices is fragmented, thus providers are employing growth tactics such as R&D investment to stay competitive.

· In 2021, Alma Lasers introduced the Alma PrimeX™ platform for skin tightening procedures and body contouring.

· Apyx Medical Corporation announced the publication of two distinct peer-reviewed studies in the journal Dermatological Reviews in October 2020, which add to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the use of Renuvion (liposuction device).

Key Market Segments Covered In Liposuction Industry Research

By Procedure Type:

Manual Liposuction

Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction

Power-Assisted Liposuction

Laser-Guided Liposuction

By Anatomy:

Abdomen

Upper arms

Buttocks

Calves and ankles

Chest and back

Hips and thighs

Chin and neck





By End-User:

Hospital Setting

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Clinics





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14850

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Key Promotional Strategies by Manufacturers

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Porter’s Analysis

4.6. Regulatory Scenario

4.7. Reimbursement Scenario

Full TOC Click Here

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, U.K, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, Greece, France, BENELUX, NORDIC, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered by Methods, by Anatomy, by End User Key Companies Profiled SOLTA MEDICAL (Bausch Health Companies, Inc.)

Cynosure Inc

Sciton Inc.

Wells Johnsons Co

YOLO Medical

Apyx Medical

Alma Lasers

InMode Ltd

Genesis Biosystems

Hologic Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sciton Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Human Med AG

VCA Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Healthcare

Foot And Ankle Devices Market Size: Foot and Ankle Devices Market by Product, Application, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Dental Tourism Market Share: Dental Tourism Market by Tourist Type, Dental Treatment Services, Traveller Type, Age Group, Booking Channel, Consumer Orientation & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Trends: Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Product, Test, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Emergency Medical Services Market Analysis: Emergency Medical Services Market by Services, Providers, Fleet & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Home Rehabilitation Services Market Outlook: The global home rehabilitation services market totaled US$ 84.1 Bn in 2021. Sales in the home rehabilitation services market are slated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8%, to reach US$ 140.5 Bn by 2032

Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Market Demand: The market for epinephrine auto-injectors is estimated to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2032, up from USD 2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2032.

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Value: The disposable blood pressure cuffs market is projected to acquire a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Antidiabetics Market Sales: global antidiabetics market is expected to garner US$ 89.2 Billion in 2022. The industry is estimated to reach US$ 223 Billion, displaying a CAGR of 9.6% during the assessment period from 2022- to 2032.

Breast Lesion Localization Market Forecast: The breast lesion localization market is expected to strengthen its hold on the global market at an average CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2032.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size: The healthcare business intelligence market is likely to expand its roots in the global market at a moderate CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Latest Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/healthcare-biometrics-market

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/liposuction-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs