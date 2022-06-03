Submit Release
TBI Special Agents Investigate Two Shooting Incidents in Metropolitan Nashville

GUNMAN INJURED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING FOLLOWING THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A SECURITY GUARD

NASHVILLE – At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents are investigating the shooting death of a security guard at a Nashville business Thursday night, and the shooting of a gunman afterward by officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Robert Scott Meek (DOB 11/15/1962), a security guard at a business at 701 Division Street, was involved in a physical confrontation with a man in the store’s parking lot. During the struggle, the man disarmed and shot Meek, killing him. The subject then ran inside the store with the guard’s gun. Three Metro Nashville officers responding to the shooting call found the man inside, and gave multiple commands to drop the weapon.  Preliminary information indicates the subject fired toward the officers, and officers returned fire, striking the man. He was transported to a Nashville hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. No police officers were injured during this incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the set of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this case will be added to this post.

