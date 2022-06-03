Antiaging Products and Services Market Analysis, Size, Share Growth, Trends, Developing Technologies, Revenue & Forecast
Antiaging Products and Services Market expected to Reach CAGR 5.32% and USD 41.23 billion by the Forecast Year 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antiaging Products and Services business report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on. The report highlights the change in the market which is taking place due to the moves of key players and brands such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turns changes the view of the global face of HEALTHCARE industry. According to the report, the global market is anticipated to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. The world class Antiaging Products and Services market report also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the antiaging products and services market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 23.33 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 41.23 billion by 2029. “Anti-Wrinkle and Anti-Stretch” dominate the product segment of the antiaging products and services market owing to rising geriatric population base all around the globe and growing rate of pregnancy. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Antiaging Products and Services Market Definition
From the name itself, it is clear that antiaging products and services are applied or used with an aim to control and hide the signs of aging. These are the skincare products and services that are used to hide the wrinkles over the skin and make the consumer look young and vibrant. Some examples of antiaging products and services are aesthetic treatments, face masks and others.
Drivers
Rising number of stretch marks
Surging prevalence of stretch marks on the bodies is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Stretch marks in women due to pregnancy and in men due to obesity is carving the way for the growth of the market.
Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of organic products is also bolstering the market growth rate.
Growing awareness about fitness
Surging participation of individuals in weight training exercises, at the gym, activity centres and others is helping them reduce a lot of weight. This results in skin lessening which in turn causes stretchmarks on the body. Therefore, rising number of fitness centres and gyms will directly induce the growth of the market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, rising concerns over wrinkles on face and hands, rising geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing awareness regarding the availability of products via both online and offline modes of distribution, growing emphasis on promotional strategies, changing lifestyle of individuals and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.
Competitive Landscape and Antiaging Products and Services Market Share Analysis
Recent Developments
In August 2020, Merck KGaA entered into strategic cooperation with the Chinese cosmetics company Pechoin Group to develop herbal technology and planned to launch a new product line – Pechoin Zhenyan anti-wrinkle repair series.
In July 2020, Lancer Skincare launched the Pro Polish microdermabrasion device which aims to serve the consumers and meeting their expectations.
Scope of the Report:
Product
UV Absorbers
Anti-Wrinkle
Anti-Stretch
Natural
Hair Color
Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Oils and Serums
Microdermabrasion
Shampoo and Conditioner
Others
Active ingredients
Alpha Hydroxy Acids
Epidermal Growth Factors
Argirelline
Retinol
Peptides
Co-enzyme Q10
Sun Protection Factor (SPF)
Vitamin C
Anti-Oxidants
Therapies and services
Eye-Lid Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Breast Augmentation
Liposuction
Sclerotherapy
Injectable Skin
Anti-Pigmentation Therapy
Hair Restoration Services
Chemical Peels
Demography
Baby Boomer
Generation X
Generation Y
End user
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Health Care
Antiaging Products and Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The countries covered in the antiaging products and services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the antiaging products and services market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rise in the population of people using anti-aging products in this region and rising number of research activities in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, availability of massive untapped markets, large population pool, availability of the well-established infrastructure, presence of key market players, increasing average life expectancies and the median age and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.
